This Hollywood Hair Trend Costs Less Than A Latte

Hollywood is a fickle place — especially when it comes to beauty. One minute celebs are walking the red carpet with diamond hair accessories worth more than your apartment building (with security guards in tow), and the next you'll see a star artfully wearing a clip that costs less than your morning cup of coffee. (To wit: Check out the gorgeous look Kate Bosworth wore recently.)
But cheap doesn't equate to any less thoughtful — and often looks even cooler. Hairstylist Adir Abergel has been strategically wrapping gold twine (from a craft store!) around his clients' locks with stunning results after getting inspired on a trip to Morocco. The latest iteration of this super-affordable movement is just as beautiful — and even easier to pull off at home.
Thanks to red-carpet hairstylist Sheridan Ward, we have a whole new appreciation for simple, metal clips and combs, which can easily temper a messy look, add interest to a simple 'do, or turn a glam blowout into something new, just like he did on Bosworth. (Here's a front view, too!)
"It's something many people may think is a bit old-fashioned, but I love the simplicity of it," Ward tells us. "The silver is modern, sleek, and very chic — and you can create the most amazing styles quicker than you would if you were using pins."
Ahead, Ward shows us two easy-to-copy styles, giving us all the details we need to seamlessly work these cheapie accessories into our routines. Got a couple of bucks and interest in trying something new? Start clicking.
