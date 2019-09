Despite his public image, Duterte's supporters say he is actually one of the biggest proponents for women’s rights. While mayor , he has essentially decriminalized prostitution (for sex workers), established anti-discrimination laws for women, developed multiple public health and safety programs and supported family planning — a controversial stance in a predominantly Catholic country.He's made cracking down on crime a key pillar of his campaign — a stance he argues will help the country's women.“If your beautiful wife or beautiful daughter can walk late at night until the wee hours of the morning in any street without being molested or hurt, that is what you strive for,” he once said. Duterte is expected to take office at the end of the month for a tenure that could last six years. While formal results won't be confirmed and released until June, exit polls showed him ahead, and his closest rivals have already conceded. Duterte, for his part, didn't seem too worried about the outcome when Filipinos went to the polls on Monday. In fact, he told reporters that he spent much of Election Day asleep."You know, a lesson in life [is] there are things beyond your control," he said, according to CNN . "You can't control buying [of votes] and intimidation; we'll just leave it up to the police."Correction: An earlier version of this story incorrectly identified the president-elect's first name. Refinery29 regrets the error.