Why Facebook Added The Flower Reaction

Every person is posting photos of their moms on Facebook to celebrate Mother's Day. But is everyone using the proper Facebook reaction to show their love and appreciation?
No, you don't need the "love" reaction, you need the new "thankful" flower reaction.
On Mother's Day, Facebook introduced a digital flower in some markets, reports Time. That means Facebook users can react to a post with a flower — along with “like” and the smiling, laughing, and crying emoji.
“In honor of Mother’s Day, we are testing the ability for people in a few markets to leave a flower reaction,” Facebook said in a statement.
Of course, that hasn't stopped Facebook users from using the flower reaction to show they're "thankful" for more than their mothers — please see the many "thankful" reactions to Beyoncé's Facebook photos.
Unfortunately, the flower reaction will only be available for a limited time. According to The Verge, you won't be able to leave the flower as a reaction after Mother's Day. But it will still appear underneath any posts where it has been added.
Does this mean Facebook will introduce temporary reactions for every major holiday? Only time will tell.
