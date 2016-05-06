Selena Gomez has decided not to pull a Taylor Swift. So don't expect to see any famous members of her squad join her on stage during the Revival Tour, which kicks off tonight in Las Vegas.
Gomez has a pretty good reason for remaining solo on stage. The singer recently told Entertainment Weekly that her good friend T.Swift actually encouraged Gomez to include her buds in the performance. But the "Same Old Love" decided against it, precisely because Selena Gomez is not Taylor Swift. The star wants to prove that she's got this one on her own.
"I’ve worked for my whole career, and I’ve always wanted it to be about that," Gomez explained. "I’ve been in so many situations where it’s like, 'Oh, you’re friends with this person? You’re with that person?' All this credibility shit that drives me crazy," she told EW.
"I love being able to work with other artists I admire," she went on,"but I have a lot to do on my own before I am willing to make it all about embracing other people." Sounds like a solid plan to us!
Gomez has a pretty good reason for remaining solo on stage. The singer recently told Entertainment Weekly that her good friend T.Swift actually encouraged Gomez to include her buds in the performance. But the "Same Old Love" decided against it, precisely because Selena Gomez is not Taylor Swift. The star wants to prove that she's got this one on her own.
"I’ve worked for my whole career, and I’ve always wanted it to be about that," Gomez explained. "I’ve been in so many situations where it’s like, 'Oh, you’re friends with this person? You’re with that person?' All this credibility shit that drives me crazy," she told EW.
"I love being able to work with other artists I admire," she went on,"but I have a lot to do on my own before I am willing to make it all about embracing other people." Sounds like a solid plan to us!
Related Video:
Advertisement