There’s a popular motto that, while fading from the lexicon, still pervades the tech community and tech press: It’s so easy your mom could do it!



It’s used to mark a product that’s straightforward and intuitive to use — so easy to use that a complete luddite would be fine. And that’s insulting. Many moms are incredibly tech savvy. Snapchat is as likely to baffle your grandpa as your grandma, and an iPhone settings quirk might stump your dad as often as your mom or your siblings. But while many folks have caught on to the fact that mothers don’t appreciate being treated like they’re dumb at tech, there’s still a disconnect in the way the relationship between moms and technology is portrayed.



We talked to five mothers in the tech industry about this frustrating issue. Here’s what they had to say.



