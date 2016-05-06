We already knew Tom Brady and Gisele's food choices were super high maintenance. (Example: the duo will only eat Himalayan sea salt.) So I guess we shouldn't be surprised that Tom Brady's cookbook/nutritional manual is pretty high maintenance in its own right.
Celeb cookbooks are nothing new, but the price point is what really sets Brady's apart. A quick search on Amazon will tell you that you can pick up Chrissy Teigen's Cravings for $14.99, and even Gwyneth Paltrow's It's All Easy is less than 20 bucks. But, according to InStyle, if you want to get your hands on recipes from Tom Brady, you'll have to shell out a whopping $200 (which is more than most people would pay for dinner at a fancy restaurant).
Part of the steep cost has to do with the book itself — the limited-edition "nutrition manual" will feature a natural wood cover, laser-etched with the logo of Brady’s fitness company, TB12. It contains 89 updatable recipes, that customers will be able to modify as changes are made over time thanks to its "unique, screw-post binding." So it's basically a really fancy binder. We are super curious about the food featured inside (especially after seeing that one the online preview page shows a recipe for avocado ice cream), but we'll be sticking to regularly priced cookbooks for the time being.
