Samantha Bee Perfectly Roasted Donald Trump's Cinco De Mayo Tweet

On the scale of Donald Trump’s outrageous campaign moments, a tone-deaf Cinco de Mayo tweet falls somewhere near the bottom of the list. It’s not quite saying he might date his daughter, or saying he plans to build a border wall, but it is colossally silly. Trump is massively unpopular with American Hispanics, mainly for insinuating that Mexican immigrants are rapists.
Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016
A sharp-eyed reporter noticed something strange about the image. He’s eating his taco bowl atop a photo of ex-wife Marla Maples in a bikini. You know what they say, behind every taco bowl is a strong woman.
Donald Trump is eating a taco salad on top of a bikini-clad photo of his ex-wife, Marla Maples. pic.twitter.com/sW2itGBAOK— Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 5, 2016
Anyway, these responses perfectly roasted Trump's tweet. The first is by Samantha Bee, the subject of a recent critical essay in the New Yorker. The image perfectly captures Bee’s appeal. It’s angry, specific, and righteous. It’s also hilarious.
Comedian Nathan Fielder had his own take on Trump's tweet. He publicly declared his love for Asians via a soup pic.
.@realDonaldTrump Any day is a great day for pho soup. I love Asians! pic.twitter.com/bB1S93E7BA— nathan fielder (@nathanfielder) May 5, 2016
Of course, Crying Jordan made an appearance.
.@realDonaldTrump— Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) May 5, 2016
Taco Bowl: Please don't eat me you monster. pic.twitter.com/fF9l4xUGd1
The final response, a meme, was simpler but maybe more incisive.
