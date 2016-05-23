Last month, the internet was captivated by the story of one Twitter-using man in search of a simple, late-night McDonalds milkshake. (Although he never got his milkshake, he did get his moment in the spotlight.) We later found out we had been betrayed — the whole story was a huge exaggeration.
But even though the saga was mostly made-up, it broke the internet for a reason. There is something about a good fast food horror story that is just incredibly entertaining. And (lucky for us) there are plenty of real disaster situations out there. Ones involving bugs where you don't want bugs to be. Gastrointestinal distress brought on by a particular burger. Unfamiliar hair decorating your lunch.
Like campfire stories shouldn't be shared in the dark, you should definitely avoid these anecdotes if you're eating, eating soon, or if you're looking forward to any fast food in the near future. Ahead, find seven fast food horror stories from R29 staffers that are sure to make you cringe. Read at your own risk!
