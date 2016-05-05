The Photos Of This Australian Cop & His Baby Kangaroo Will Melt Your Heart

Cuejoe the kangaroo's story has a happy ending.
Police Constable Scott Mason, an officer in Cue, Australia, adopted Cuejoe in March, when his mother died, Australia's ABC Rural News reports. At the time of the adoption, the adorable images of the officer with the kangaroo went viral. The police department even asked Twitter users to help name the animal.
The baby animal was snatched from the police grounds by an eagle last Wednesday, but Mason wasn't letting Cuejoe get away. "I ended up chasing after him and the eagle," Mason told ABC Rural News.
Luckily, the eagle landed shortly afterward, and Mason scared it — along with a second eagle that showed up at the scene — away, bringing Cuejoe home once again.
The kangaroo was treated for talon wounds in Burringurrah, according to a Facebook post from the Western Australian Police, but he appears to be recovering well. The Cue police tweeted an image of Mason and Cuejoe snuggled up together.
@SupportWACops back to his adorable best pic.twitter.com/gfGNOmUlUo— Cue Police (@Cue_Pol) May 3, 2016
