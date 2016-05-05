Adele Reportedly Offers To Be Fans' Surrogate Mother

Adele runs a full-service establishment at her concerts. Not only will she help you get engaged — she'll offer to have your baby, too.
The singer was performing in Copenhagen, Denmark, when she invited a gay couple to join her on stage. As tends to happens at Adele shows, one of the men, a Swede named André, took the opportunity to propose to his boyfriend Simon. Spoiler: Simon said yes.
Adele couldn't help but get caught up in the moment. As you can see from the fan video below, she gleefully hopped up and down.
"Should I be your surrogate if you have children?" she asked the happy couple, according to an interview with The Sun. "I’d love to have a baby with someone Swedish."
Lock that shit down, guys. That's not an offer you get every day.
