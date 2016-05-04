The Rainbow Burger Is The Heat Death Of The Rainbow Food Trend

We’ve achieved a similar state with rainbow foods. First, the rainbow bagel had us all excited. Then there were a host of others, notably a rainbow grilled cheese.
Now, there’s a rainbow burger, the rock has gone through the window, and the universe has reached total entropy.
Gettin wonka ready ova' here! For info on how to try our delicious rainbow burger click the link in our bio! #weremakingburgersovahere #food #foodporn #foodpic #foodpics #hungry #foodgasm #foods #instafood #foodstagram #foodporn #feedme #delicious #eeeeeats #eatfamous #funwithfries #fries #frenchfries #wonka #burger #icanhascheezburger #burgerweek
It's a pleasure and an honor to work with such amazing and creative people. 🌈🍔: @burgerlift ・・・ The Golden Burger Lift Willy Wonka Dinner @joesbarnyc was a blast! Huge thanks to @schweidandsons and @joesbarnyc for making it incredible. FYI...Anthony from Joes will be on The Chew (@abcthechew) this Thursday to talk about the rainbow bun and golden Burger Lift. Tune in! Let's do it again at #nycburgerweek 2017!! #LiftYourBuns 🍔⬆️ #BurgerLift #burger #burgers #burgerporn #burgerlovers #burgersofinstagram #food #foodie #foodstagram #foodgasm #foodporn #cheeseburger #cheatday #cheatmeal #forkyeah #instafood #instaburger #hungry #nomnom #dinner #eeeeeats #🍔 #nyceats #nyc #willywonka #rainbow
The burger in question is at Joe’s Bar on the Upper West Side and it looks pretty good. Joe’s created the burger for Burger Week, a ticketed event running May 1-7. Unfortunately, the burger seems to have been a one-day-only affair, that day having been Monday, but maybe they’ll bring it back.
Then again, now that we’ve hit peak rainbow, maybe nothing matters and all activity will cease forever. We should be so lucky.