Hulu's MAJOR News Will Change How You Watch TV

The competition to win viewers is stiff among three of the biggest online movie and TV platforms: Netflix, Hulu, and Amazon. But Hulu just made some major announcements that put it ahead of its competitors.
At a presentation this morning, the brand confirmed rumors that starting in 2017, it will begin livestreaming TV shows to subscribers. For anyone who has resigned themselves to watching already aired shows on the site, this news is gold. CEO Mike Hopkins hasn't said yet which networks and shows will be available when the new programming starts, but we're crossing our fingers that the major broadcast (Fox, NBC, ABC) and cable (TBS, Bravo, Showtime) networks will join in.
Hulu also announced that, like Amazon and Netflix, it's expanding its movie library. It has signed a deal for exclusive rights to a Beatles documentary from Ron Howard, which will be the first of many new documentary movies to be available on the platform. And for those who miss Dr. Mindy Lahiri, the fifth season of The Mindy Project will also be returning to Hulu.
While Netflix and Amazon are still winning when it comes to originally produced shows and movies, Hulu is making a strong statement with livestreaming. If it could just get HBO on board (which isn't very likely), all of our viewing woes would be solved!
