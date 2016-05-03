Lorde's Cast Had A Lot Of Fun At The Met Gala

There were a lot of interesting looks at Monday night's Met Gala, from butt-baring ensembles to legitimately terrifying contact lenses. But nobody rocked a forearm accessory quite like Lorde. The singer wore a cast on her evidently broken left appendage, and it paired beautifully with her pale tulle gown. Lorde herself dubbed the look "fibreglass and tulle."
But the 19-year-old singer left the affair with a special addition to her look. Lorde had her famous friends sign her cast, and she collected some pretty cool signatures — and then some. We spotted Taylor Swift, Kanye, and Lily Collins. Oh, and on the other side, there's a drawing of a rather large penis — along with "met balls." Get it? (You can see for yourself over on E! News.)
So, who's the Met Gala attendee with the mind of a 13-year-old boy? We're pretty sure it's Ansel Elgort. Judging by this tweet — in which Lorde cops to drawing "a little penis" on Elgort's temple — we're guessing the Fault in Our Stars actor was responsible for that particular cast drawing. Tsk-tsk.
