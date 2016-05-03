Essie's New Polishes Are Unlike Anything You've Seen

Celebrities often flock to the most expensive — and expensive-looking — beauty products out there. Think Georgia Louise facials and La Mer, because, well, them pockets run deep. Which is why the no-frills and moderately priced Essie nail polish is, delightfully, a bit of an anomaly: Kate Bosworth, Elle Fanning, and Katie Holmes all swear by the stuff. And we do, too.
So, imagine our shock (and slight panic) when we found out that the brand is trading up from its signature white-handled, square bottle. Specifically, the simple silhouette is getting a sleek twist. And the formula inside is brand-new, too. But don't worry, the company's OG offerings (including Ballet Slippers) aren't going anywhere anytime soon. This is a completely new collection for Essie — and it's good.
The brand’s Gel Couture line — which is slated for a June release — is housed in a distorted glass bottle that looks like a tiny rendition of a Frank Gehry building. In reality, the new bottle design was inspired by couture fashion, and was made to comfortably rest in the palm of your hand for easy painting.
Each bottle features an updated brush stem, which prevents the dreaded polish drip from marring your paint job (or laptop). The brush also has a wider footprint, with tapered bristles designed to mimic the shape of a fingernail and allow for a more precise application. Also new: 42 shades and a gel-like formula that doesn't require a basecoat or a UV lamp — just two coats of color polish and a topcoat.
Check out the new polishes in all their glory in the slides ahead.