Stella Maxwell Repped Her British Roots In Topshop At The Met Gala



How does your look channel this year 's Manus x Machina theme?

“The idea behind the theme is to discuss the relationship between haute couture and ready-to-wear and the incredible evolution from hand to sewing machines to computers that generate images of ideas. In this day and age, it’s a blurry line between ready-to-wear and couture. Cristóbal Balenciaga was designing gowns at age 12 — do we have that today? No. Will we ever again? I doubt it. It’s a different time; we have a different relationship with fashion. My dress was made through a modern process, but I still had a tailor come in and do the finishing touches completely by hand. So I think some things will remain the same. There will always be a touch of the past in the future. They play off each other.”



Why is it meaningful for you — and your career — to go to the Met Gala?

"The Met Gala is an event that everyone looks forward to being invited to — it represents the merging of art and fashion. I think it’s wonderful to encourage that idea, as designers are, without a doubt, artists. And, of course it’s a lovely excuse to be glamorous with your friends for an evening.”



So, who will you probably be chilling with tonight?

“I’m really excited to be seeing my friends — Lily Rose Depp, Bella [Hadid], and Taylor Hill are some of my girls, and it’ll be fun to hang out with them, for sure.”



What dream wearable-tech invention is absolutely missing in your life?

“It would be great if they made clothing that you didn’t have to press, and that would never wrinkle. I’m on the move a lot, and occasionally, I cram my outfits into my suitcase on the go. Imagine all-organic fabrics that self-steamed and self-pressed; that would be amazing.”