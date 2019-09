This University's Cheerleading Guidelines Have Gone Too Far

Like most college athletes, cheerleaders at many universities are bending over backwards to prep for team tryouts this week. And for most, that means grueling days filled with split lifts, thigh stands, and pike baskets, among other stunts.As if being launched into the air, folding your body into a fetal position at the peak of the toss, and unfolding into a cradle landing isn’t challenging enough, team hopefuls for the University of Washington cheerleaders have another feat to nail for the big day: a ridiculously Eurocentric beauty regimen.In a Facebook post shared last week, according to The Seattle Times , prospective squad members are instructed to attend tryouts having also mastered a “bronze, beachy glow,” “false lashes,” and “girl about town lipstick” (which could be alluding to MAC's shade by the same name, but if not, we have no idea what that even means). On the list of makeup don’ts? “Nude lips,” “dark, smoky eyes,” and “harsh lines/contours/colors.”Additionally, one’s body should be “naturally tanned” or “spray-tanned,” and should not reveal tattoos or “distracting fingernail polish.” Hair should be curled or straight, and worn down with plenty of volume, not slicked back or worn in a pony — which makes perfect sense for a sport in which you’re risking life and limb with intense acrobatics, no? And god forbid one should wear attire that covers the midriff.The post drew immediate backlash on Facebook and Twitter, bringing the university to task for prioritizing image above talent and suggesting Eurocentric beauty norms as a must-have for athletes. These guidelines seem to assume that no women of color are cheerleaders — what the hell, University of Washington? For a place dedicated to higher learning, this is a beyond dumb move.