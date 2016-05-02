NYC, Uber's Got Some GOOD Deals Going On This Week

If you're not normally an Uber die-hard (or even if you are), this week is a great opportunity to grab some cheap rides. In honor of the ride-sharing company's fifth anniversary in NYC, Uber's got a special pricing promotion going on.



For five days (Monday, May 2 through Friday, May 6), Uber is offering $5 uberPOOL flat rates in each of the five NYC boroughs. There are a couple of catches: Your ride has to begin and end in the same borough. And the promotion is only running between the hours of 11 a.m. and 6 p.m. But, there's a second bonus: If you show up to a particular pizza joint in that borough on that day, and show you've got the Uber app on your phone, you can get a free slice of pizza. Score!



The schedule for the week is below.



Monday, May 2 | Staten Island

Joe and Pat's