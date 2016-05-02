Kelly Ripa Pays Tribute To Husband Mark Consuelos

It was a big weekend for Kelly Ripa and the men in her life. On May 1, she and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated 20 years of marriage. The couple toasted the anniversary with a trip to Turks and Caicos last week, but Ripa couldn't resist sharing a sweet photo on Instagram to mark the occasion.
That wasn't the only milestone worth celebrating, however. Last night, she and co-host Michael Strahan won the Daytime Emmy for Best Entertainment Talk Show. Neither Live with Kelly and Michael star showed up. Presenter Dr. Oz accepted the award on the reportedly feuding pair's behalf, saying, "Kelly and Michael will share it," according to Deadline. Are there any lawyers out there who specialize in award custody?
Will the Ripa and Strahan bring up the big victory this week? Or should we just expect more awkwardness?
