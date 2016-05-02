Old Navy Takes Heat For Tweeting Photo Of An Interracial Family



It was this user who got a response from the official Old Navy account, which asked, "We are happy to help. Can you tell us what has disappointed you? Thanks!"



While the user never answered, Old Navy did start getting responses from those who didn't have a problem with the photo and wanted to let the company know it should ignore these messages of hate.



"Old navy this is absolutely beautiful," one person wrote. "I commend you on being human beings and representing the world as we know it."



Another tweeted a photo of their own interracial family, writing, "Hey @OldNavy, my family and I thank you for the diversity in this ad! #LoveWins, no matter the color."



While many talked about boycotting after the ad, one person said it had the opposite effect: "Just used my old navy cc to buy a $150 worth of clothes for my 2 nieces all because of your beautiful ad."



The best though has to be from the man who wrote, "Hey Old Navy. I like white women can we get an ad with a black man and a white womam [sic] to really piss these people off?"



Old Navy has yet to respond to that one.