Old Navy Takes Heat For Tweeting Photo Of An Interracial Family

.@kharyp @OldNavy Thank You Old Navy! Interracial families are beautiful and we appreciate the representation! pic.twitter.com/kVNuGHfAB9— Noelle Devoe (@Noelle_CD) May 2, 2016
@StacyLeMelle @merstew @kharyp @OldNavy my daughters and I salute Old Navy! pic.twitter.com/b7FPfCfS1k— Leftfielder™ (@DaleMoss2) May 2, 2016
@OldNavy our interracial fam loves your advertisement! #proudfamily #lovewins #myfamilydoesntneedyourapproval ✌🏻❤️ pic.twitter.com/uT2fQTsLhQ— Maggie Moller (@MaggieMoller) May 2, 2016
@OldNavy Always nice to see representation of a family that looks somewhat like ours.We'll forgive the dude. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/zRaQ3DypD7— Brienne of Snarth☔️ (@femme_esq) May 1, 2016
@OldNavy #lovewins love has no color my family #iamup pic.twitter.com/uajEIBIPmg— Dr. Kat Smith, DHS (@doctorkatsmith) May 2, 2016
This story was originally published on May 1, 2016.
Old Navy put out a tweet out on Friday for a sale that promised big savings for its customers, but ended up getting more than it probably bargained for. All because of one photo.
"Oh, happy day," the tweet for Old Navy's #ThankYouEvent began, which promised 30% off your entire purchase. With this kindly worded tweet was a photo of a stylish mother, father, and little son wearing their favorite Old Navy digs.
This photo, though, had some followers in an uproar. Why, you ask? Because this photo featured an interracial family.
Oh, happy day! Our #ThankYouEvent is finally here. Take 30% off your entire purchase: https://t.co/nGQ9Pji1pN pic.twitter.com/vq4mIczm6A— Old Navy Official (@OldNavy) April 29, 2016
"Absolutely disgusting," one person commented. "What's next? Gender neutral bathrooms? Pedophilia acceptance propaganda?! Never shopping here again."
Another wrote, "Old Navy HATES White babies! It takes a White mother and a White father to make a White baby. Stop #WhiteGeocide," which we'll assume was supposed to be "genocide."
Many starting using big words like "miscengenation" (defined as the interbreeding of people of different racial types) to get at how angry they were about this photo.
"My family and I will never step into an @OldNavy store again," one person wrote. "This miscegenation junk is rammed down our throats from every direction."
Jumping on the miscegenation bandwagon, someone else tweeted, "Stop promoting miscegenation or else I'm taking my $$$ elsewhere!!!"
As Perez Hilton reported, one user, @mak_morn3, wrote the following before making his tweets private: "Your clothes are crap quality and now you're promoting miscegenation. Disgusting!"
@OldNavy Absolutely disgusting. What's next? Gender neutral bathrooms? Pedophilia acceptance propaganda?! Never shopping here again.— M (@RousetheMasses) April 30, 2016
My family and I will never step into an @OldNavy store again. This miscegenation junk is rammed down our throats from every direction.— Cultural Combat (@CulturalCombat) April 29, 2016
.@OldNavy Stop promoting miscegenation or else I'm taking my $$$ elsewhere!!!— ✨Bella Dashwood™✨ (@BellaDashwood) April 29, 2016
It was this user who got a response from the official Old Navy account, which asked, "We are happy to help. Can you tell us what has disappointed you? Thanks!"
While the user never answered, Old Navy did start getting responses from those who didn't have a problem with the photo and wanted to let the company know it should ignore these messages of hate.
"Old navy this is absolutely beautiful," one person wrote. "I commend you on being human beings and representing the world as we know it."
Another tweeted a photo of their own interracial family, writing, "Hey @OldNavy, my family and I thank you for the diversity in this ad! #LoveWins, no matter the color."
While many talked about boycotting after the ad, one person said it had the opposite effect: "Just used my old navy cc to buy a $150 worth of clothes for my 2 nieces all because of your beautiful ad."
The best though has to be from the man who wrote, "Hey Old Navy. I like white women can we get an ad with a black man and a white womam [sic] to really piss these people off?"
Old Navy has yet to respond to that one.
@OldNavy @mak_morn3 old navy this is absolutely beautiful. i commend you on being human beings and representing the world as we know it.— Obama's Last Yr,TEAR (@BamonFFpoetry) May 1, 2016
Hey @OldNavy, my family and I thank you for the diversity in this ad! #LoveWins, no matter the color ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TjgYUPMGu4— KHARY PENEBAKER (@kharyp) May 1, 2016
@OldNavy @mak_morn3 hi old navy - just used my old navy cc to buy a $150 worth of clothes for my 2 nieces all because of your beautiful ad— SCOTUSISPRIORITY (@teko241) May 1, 2016
@OldNavy hey old navy i like white women can we get an ad with a black man and a white womam to really piss these people off? 😂😂😂😂😂😂— dirk givenoshitski (@brooklyngohard) May 1, 2016