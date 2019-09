How An 8-Year-Old Girl Convinced Obama To Visit Flint

She didn't get to meet the president then. But days later, Copeny received a phone call from the White House. According to the Washington Post , the president had read her letter and the White House team wanted to know if it was okay to make the letter public.After getting permission — and sending a version of the letter on official White House letterhead — Brezzell got another message: "One more thing. President Obama wants to come to Flint and meet your daughter.”When asked about President Obama, Copeny said , "I love him. He’s nice and he’s not mean like some other presidents are.”She also told reporters that the worst part about the water crisis is not being able to take a bath or make Kool-Aid. According to Brezzell, Copeny and her siblings are still forced to speed shower due to the high lead levels.Copeny wants to be Miss America, and later, a police officer. For now, however, she'll settle for being Little Miss Flint and meeting with the president.