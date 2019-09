Her Views Are Conservative



Her Campaign Was Responsible For One Of The Weirdest Ads, Ever



Many of Fiorina's positions align with other GOP candidates — as PBS explains, she opposes abortion in most cases (and wants to see Roe v. Wade reversed), is a supporter of gun rights, and has called for an overhaul of the tax code. She also disagrees with the Supreme Court's decision to legalize same-sex marriage and wants to see the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare) overturned.On immigration, she's supported efforts to help educate undocumented students and called for a fix to the country's immigration system, but opposes extending citizenship to people who are living in the United States illegally.

She says she believes "equal pay for equal work is absolutely required," but doesn't think the government should do more to raise women's wages. "[We] have laws on the books today that ban gender discrimination, and if a woman is being discriminated against because of her gender, she should use the full extent of that law," she wrote in a Facebook post, adding, "It is also clear, however, that the single greatest impediment to equal pay for equal work is the seniority system, which pays, not on merit and not on performance, but on time and grade. We don’t need increased regulation to address this issue; we need flexibility for employers."In early 2010, Fiorina was locked in a three-way fight for the GOP nomination for U.S. Senate.Trailing fellow Republican Tom Campbell in the polls, Fiorina's team brought on ad man Fred Davis, known for that "Celebrity" ad comparing then-presidential candidate Barack Obama to Paris Hilton back in 2008, to develop a campaign spot that would grab the attention of voters.And grab attention it did — far beyond California.Why? The infamous "Demon Sheep." The ad, which opens with pastoral landscapes, uses a bizarre sheep-suited man with red light-up eyes to hit Campbell as a faux conservative (i.e., a wolf in sheep's clothing). You can watch for yourself, below.