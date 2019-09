Home is where the heart is, at least that's how it is on this week’s episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Kourtney and company are talking and doing all things house and hearth for episode 3 and everyone gets a tour of Rob's new house.We start with a glimpse of Kourtney at the supermarket with Corey and Mason. Mason is excited about the natural chewing gum, but he and Corey can’t seem to crack Kourtney’s strict pantry rules of the house: Organic? Okay. Organic and vegan? Toss it in the cart. Later, Corey and Khloé are over for gluten-free, non-dairy pizza. None of the kids want to eat it. Pizza ends up on the floor. Faces are made. Luckily for little Mason, he loses a tooth (can we blame the sad pizza?) and his mom only has a $100 bill for the Tooth Fairy. The kid can buy a lot of natural gum for himself.This is a big week for Kourtney, obsessive interior design enthusiast. She and her house are being photographed for a cover story for Architectural Digest. Design heavy-hitters Martyn Lawrence Bullard and Architectural Digest Editor-in-Chief Margaret Russell are on deck for the shoot. Kourtney jokes that her office looks great, but “too bad I don’t work in this office.”She is genuinely excited about the opportunity. Some of the excitement is tempered by the fact that the magazine is also shooting at Khloé’s house, and she has to share the cover with her younger sister. Design is her thing, not Khloé’s. But she doesn’t let it get her down for too long. “The fact that I’m sharing the cover with Khloé is just crazy. We’re the first siblings to share an Architectural Digest cover. So it is such an amazing day.”Kourtney has lots of opinions for everyone throughout the episode on all things design and housewares. When she gets a copy of the magazine, she immediately starts critiquing Khloé’s house. “The only thing I cannot stand is a couple of things,” she says, un-ironically. Later, she burns a path through Rob’s new house, despite that her mom’s friend, Faye Resnick (yes, that Faye Resnick) and her mom having spent the last 24-hours pulling the place together for Rob. Kourtney finds mugs in the cabinets just like the ones she has at home. “I go to lengths to get things that no one else has,” Kourtney says, clearly annoyed. “No one copy me.”Resnick has installed Robert Kardashian’s desk in Rob’s office along with a rug that she says reminds her of the elder Kardashian. “It reminds me of your father. It’s like an old-world thing.” Kourtney, of course, hates the rug and a lot of Faye’s other choices. Kris is embarrassed that her daughter has come in and criticized her friend’s work. Kris brings it up later with Kim , explaining that she brought Faye in to help but Kourtney, “Designer, Decorator, Home enthusiast extraordinaire,” is getting carried away. Kim goes so far as to call her sister the new diva.When Kris brings it up to Kourtney, the eldest Kardashian is not contrite. She doesn’t want to lie about something she doesn’t like, and she certainly doesn’t want to share her source for awesome pool towels. She has, according to her, opinions that many, many, many people all over the world care about. Kris then has what might be the best line of the night in response: “Are you on team Kanye?”Speaking of Rob and his new house, the elusive Kardashian brother makes his first on-screen appearance. Early in the episode, it seems that his sisters are coming around to his relationship with Blac Chyna and are genuinely excited for him and the new digs. Kim says it straight up in the beginning: “If this is what it takes, I don’t care who he’s dating. More power to her.” Everyone is excited about his new house and hopefully a new start.