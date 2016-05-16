

Everyone that is, except for Khloé. Rob and Khloé have always been close, and the rift between them has only expanded. When Kourtney talks about how close they are, we see a montage of home movies and clips from the show. “Rob is my best friend,” Kourtney says at one point. The two were always together, even if the world didn’t see it. She feels like she supported him through the bad times and now he’s moving on without talking to her. She spends the entire episode talking to everyone about Rob, clearly working through it with her family and BFF Malika.



Kris is in full momager mode at Rob’s house, despite Kourtney’s design services, joking with Rob on the phone. “I can tell that Rob is getting really excited about life again.” She challenges Khloé on her anger about her brother. Khloé is less resentful about the help her mom is giving him than about the fact that she supported Rob for six years and took a lot of grief about enabling him.



Mother and daughter butt heads again about Rob’s move when the movers show up to get his stuff at Khloé’s house. Khloé is adamant that her assistants are not helping with the move. “Rob’s inconveniencing my life. He’s done that enough for years.” In the end, though, it is Khloé who makes the first move in patching things up with Rob. At Malika’s urging, she gives him a call. When she doesn’t get an answer, she decides to drop by his house. He’s not there, but she’s glad she made the first move. “Just keep trying,” Malika says.



Khloé and Rob’s sibling drama plays to the episode's additional underlying theme about what makes a family. Kim and Khloé are convinced it is weird that Kourtney spends so much time with Corey. An Instagram picture from a hike they went on with Kourtney’s kids looks an awful lot like a happy family photo, not a picture with your mother’s boyfriend.



In typical Kourtney style, she’s unconcerned about her sisters’ concerns. Corey is her friend, she says, and if they want to get to know more about him, they should just ask. She challenges Kim by saying that she doesn’t know where Kanye went to high school. They both agree that doesn’t matter, though, because, hey, Kim doesn’t know where Kanye went to high school either.



Kim takes the advice to heart, and we see an interesting scene between Kim and Corey. He reveals that he doesn’t come from a big family. “My family dynamic is nothing like y’all’s,” he tells Kim. “I never had a house full of people.”



Kim realizes this is part of why he spends so much time with Kourtney and her kids. She also takes a second to reflect on how lucky she feels to have a big family of her own. Don’t worry. This moment between Kim and Corey isn’t all feelings and sentiment, there is some trademark wackiness, too. Kim asks him what he’s been doing all day. “Taking care of your queen,” he says.



She doesn’t miss a beat with a perfect deadpan response with the second best line of the episode: “What a fun job you have.”





