Design: 8/10

Does It Drink: 9/10

There is no doubt about it: Hydration is important. Water is the essence of wetness, and wetness is the essence of beauty , and all that. But lacking the constant access to H2O that a merman has, sometimes you get busy and forget to drink...or you grab an IV of sugary caffeine instead.So, we were curious when we heard about the Hidrate Spark water bottle . Like everything else these days, it's Bluetooth-connected, so it shares data (your water-drinking habit) with an app on your phone. But while you can grab a perfectly excellent glass for less than a buck from Goodwill, or a quality water canteen for $10 or $20, the Spark costs a whopping $55.Seriously? I can drink glasses of water. And I can count. I can just use the free Fitbit app But we wanted to give this fancy bottle a shot; maybe it would help us reach a higher plane of hydration? We assessed the Hidrate Spark in five key areas.The Hydrate Spark looks more dapper than your average Klean Kanteen — especially next to a yoga mat. It comes in a handful of translucent hues (my review unit was teal), and the effect of the diamond-shaped faceting around its body gives the bottle a slight jewel-like appearance. The only downside: the cap, which feels cheap.Yes. When you press the circle on the cap, the lid boings open, thanks to a spring at the back, which is kind of fun. Then, you can sip from its protuberant spout. When you try to close the lid back down, though, it's kind of finicky.