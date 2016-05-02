

The App: 9/10 Hidrate’s app is both zen-like and slightly addictive. After setting it up with personal information, such as my height, weight, age, and activity level (perhaps the better for estimating how much water I should be consuming each day?), I set to hydrating.



I drank three ounces of water with the app open at my side, and seemingly instantaneously, the screen changed. It sounds dumb, but it was surprisingly cool to see the app react to my sips so quickly. As I drank, little dots filled in a circle-shaped progress bar. I may not ever win a Pulitzer or an Olympic medal, I thought to myself, but damn, I can win at drinking water. And win I did.



Long-Term Viability: 5/10 Well, that day at least. While my heart was filled with a hydration-fueled fire at first, I then forgot about the Spark for a few days and went back to a glass like a normal person.

Value: 1/10 For $55, it's not worth it. The large bottle size is good for not having to run to the water fountain every five minutes, and the app is great. The bottle itself is supposed to glow when it's time to hydrate, but either the glow was too subtle for me to notice, or it actually didn't glow at all. (Maybe I did something wrong in the settings, but I couldn't figure it out.) When this thing is only $30, give me a call.

