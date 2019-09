We scroll through Facebook every day, looking at pictures and videos, commenting and liking. Now, imagine that experience without actually being able to see all those photos and videos. How would you know what people were talking about? How would you know what to say to join in on the conversation?"It was kind of a letdown," Facebook's accessibility specialist Matt King, who is blind, tells Refinery29 of what it was like using the social network without sight. "Even though people didn't mean to, they were really excluding me from the conversation. It was an inherently visual conversation."King lost most of his vision while he was in college. He has since spent his career — 25 years at IBM and close to a year at Facebook — dedicated to making technology available to everyone. After joining Facebook in its early years and struggling to navigate its interface, now he, and the rest of the Facebook accessibility team, are really opening up the social networking conversation with a new product, Automatic Alternative Text.Normally, a visually impaired person uses some form of screen reader to audibly read out text that's on screen (on an iPhone, you can do this by switching on VoiceOver in its settings). However, in today's world, much of what's happening online is in pictures and videos. Automatic Alt Text comes in to translate those images into words. You can see it in action in the video below.