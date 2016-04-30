This guy in front of his family just ran up next to me scared the shit out of me. Put a camera in my face. I asked him to stop and he said " no it's America and we paid for you" this was in front of his daughter. I was saying stop and no. Great message to your kid. Yes legally you are allowed to take a picture of me. But I was asking you to stop and saying no. I will not take picture with people anymore and it's because of this dude in Greenville.
It's rough being a woman in Hollywood. Between the paparazzi and aggressive fans, it's no wonder comedian Amy Schumer has decided that she's done taking photos with those who approach her on the street.
She announced the decision in an Instagram post on April 30 after being approached by a fan who violated her space.
"This guy in front of his family just ran up next to me scared the shit out of me," the Trainwreck actor wrote in the caption. "Put a camera in my face. I asked him to stop and he said, 'No it's America and we paid for you.'"
Even though Schumer admitted that it is legal for fans to take photos of her, she rightfully thinks that they should stop when she says no.
"Yes, legally you are allowed to take a picture of me. But I was asking you to stop and saying no," she wrote.
Schumer posted a follow-up note on Instagram and Twitter after an outpouring of support from fans, saying she would take photos with "nice" people — just don't try and rush at her. Remember: boundaries and limitations are healthy.
Thanks for the kind words and support. I know there are bigger problems in the world. But this was not right pic.twitter.com/8fqoIm7sHC— Amy Schumer (@amyschumer) April 30, 2016
Advertisement