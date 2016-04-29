This Amazing App Combines All Your Messengers

When we’re at work, we have a ton of messenger windows open. There’s Hangouts, Slack, Facebook, and any other thing you might get dinged on. Pretty much the worst thing in the world is missing a message; what if you’re getting invited to a cool party?
But all those tabs can be a pain in the ass. Swapping between Gmail, Facebook, and whatever else you have open takes time and concentration away from, you know, “work.” In the olden days, you could rely on Meebo or some other program to combine all your messengers into one place. Not so now. Or at least, it wasn’t so until Franz.
Franz is a free desktop app available for Windows, Mac, and Linux that combines 14 different messengers into a single window. The program currently supports Slack, WhatsApp, WeChat, HipChat, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, Google Hangouts, GroupMe, Skype, among others. Finally, you can spread dank memes across multiple platforms without moving tabs.
“Being dependent on so many different messaging platforms is just plain frustrating,” Franz designer Stefan Malzner writes. “There are so many times where I have to switch from one browser tab to another, back to a messaging app, then to my mobile phone – just to pass some simple information or find an appointment with colleagues or friends.”
Franz is here, and it’s awesome, and it’s free. Check it out.
