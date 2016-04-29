Owen and Amelia wake up to Meredith and her kids seeing them on her couch in all their nakedness. This leads to two things they would rather do without: Meredith trying to push them together and Meredith joking about Owen's penis.



Stephanie and the sexy guitarist must be serious, because now she comes with him to doctor visits. Unfortunately, he has a new tremor. But Amelia kicks her off the case, because you can't operate on your boyfriend. Stephanie does not take this well at all, but she gets to have a cute moment kissing him goodbye at the OR doors. However, after dealing with a tense waiting room stay — something she remembers from all her time in the hospital as a kid — she decides to break up with him, through a letter she leaves him while he's unconscious. Valid reasons but still, cold.

