Here are some things you might expect to find at Facebook: a vending machine full of techie products, a video game console, an insanely good cafeteria, and, of course, the requisite ping pong tables.
But when Allison Williams visited Facebook's New York headquarters this morning, she found something much less expected and, in our opinion, way better. Williams Instagrammed a picture of herself with a Christopher Walken wall. That's right: Facebook has devoted a wall to photos of Walken in all his glory.
There are headshots of the actor in some of his most famous roles (though we can't help but notice that Wedding Crashers is missing — come on, Zuckerberg).
Williams appropriately christened — er, hashtagged — the wall "the Walken Wall." She also took a moment to sign another one of Facebook's walls before leaving.
We've reached out to Facebook about the origin of the #WalkenWall (as well as the reason for Williams' visit) and will update this post when we hear more. But let it be known that Facebook has officially won our hearts by showing its reverence for one of comedy's finest.
Advertisement