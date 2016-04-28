Everyone's pretty excited that Goldie Hawn is making her cinematic return to star in a mother-daughter comedy with Amy Schumer. Nobody, however, is as excited as Schumer's dad.
It seems Gordon Schumer, whose battle with MS helped inspire the Colin Quinn character in Trainwreck, is something of a Hawn fan. As such, his famous daughter decided to treat him to a FaceTime session with the Oscar-winning actress.
"FaceTime with the goddess Goldie Hawn making my dad's dream come true," Schumer captioned a video post capturing the sweet moment.
It seems Gordon Schumer, whose battle with MS helped inspire the Colin Quinn character in Trainwreck, is something of a Hawn fan. As such, his famous daughter decided to treat him to a FaceTime session with the Oscar-winning actress.
"FaceTime with the goddess Goldie Hawn making my dad's dream come true," Schumer captioned a video post capturing the sweet moment.
"You're the love of my life," Papa Schumer told Hawn at his daughter's prompting. If that doesn't warm your heart, nothing will.
It looks like the Schumers have been enjoying some quality time together. Earlier this week the Comedy Central star shared this photo of she and her dad enjoying views of the Statue of Liberty. It's not all vag jokes, folks.
Advertisement