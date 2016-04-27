Instagram Could Release Minimalist New Design

Instagram might be making another change soon, this one less drastic than their algorithmic content delivery system. Just as they tested the new timeline, they’re testing a new design by rolling it out to a small number of users.
The redesign is a step away from the blue-and-orange color scheme of the current design and into more minimalist territory.
Instagram tests a monochromatic redesign https://t.co/zkwhKmZcYP— Louz Wate (@LouzWate) April 26, 2016
pic.twitter.com/enNL6X31fE
Now, the app is a sleek black-and-white scheme with larger images and a slightly different-looking heart design. It’s sleek, it’s modern, and it doesn’t lose any of the charm of the original. Still, it’s unclear if the new design will reach a larger audience.
“We often test new experiences with a small percentage of the global community,” an Instagram spokesman told The Verge. “This is a design test only.”
You can check out more images of the design here.
