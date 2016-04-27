Story from Tech

Instagram Could Release Minimalist New Design

Michael Hafford
Instagram might be making another change soon, this one less drastic than their algorithmic content delivery system. Just as they tested the new timeline, they’re testing a new design by rolling it out to a small number of users.

The redesign is a step away from the blue-and-orange color scheme of the current design and into more minimalist territory.

Now, the app is a sleek black-and-white scheme with larger images and a slightly different-looking heart design. It’s sleek, it’s modern, and it doesn’t lose any of the charm of the original. Still, it’s unclear if the new design will reach a larger audience.

“We often test new experiences with a small percentage of the global community,” an Instagram spokesman told The Verge. “This is a design test only.”

You can check out more images of the design here.
