It's easy to forget that Emilia Clarke wasn't always one of the most badass women on television. We know the actress as the fearless Daenerys Targaryen on Game of Thrones. But even the embodiment of Khaleesi was at one time vulnerable and a little lost. During a recent photo shoot for Teen Vogue, the 29-year-old read aloud a letter she had written to her 18-year-old self. Clarke has some pretty sound advice for her younger self — or for any young woman, really. And what she has to say will tug at your heartstrings a little.