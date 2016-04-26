Cat-Lovers Will Freak Over This New Activewear Line

Cat-lovers, listen up: If you've been looking for an excuse to get up from cuddling with your furry friend on the couch, this may be it. It Brit footwear and accessories brand Charlotte Olympia (of the kitty flats you've seen on Sarah Jessica Parker and Alexa Chung) has teamed up with Bodyism on a 10-piece activewear collection that we'd bet Taylor Swift would actually wear outside the gym.
“I wanted to design a range that could be worn out and about, or for working out in the gym," the brand’s founder and owner, Charlotte Dellal, told WWD of the selection, which is set to launch exclusively on Shopbop this May. "I wanted to add a touch of glamour to sportswear, so that you can feel dressed up, even when you’re on the go.”
Since we already know the popularity of athleisure isn't dying down any time soon, we're betting the kitchsy, kitten-themed offering (which includes ready-to-wear, a gym bag, and two pairs of sneakers) will be a hit. Click on to preview this paw-sitiviely purr-fect collection for yourself (sorry, we had to), and bookmark the pieces you can't wait to nab when it officially drops.
