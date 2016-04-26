For all you Beyoncé Lemonade superfans out there, this slideshow is about to change your whole listening experience.
After wading through the dozens and dozens (and dozens) of stories about the hair, the memes, the lyrics, and the drama, it's time to talk about the actual music on the album. And there is a LOT to talk about.
It's clear that Beyoncé and her creative team covered a wide range of musical genres when pulling song samples for the album. Some are immediately recognizable ("Maps" — not the one by Maroon 5), while others are much subtler ("When the Levee Breaks.") Whatever the case, each sampled song adds a wonderful richness and complexity to the overall sound of the album.
The impressive list of credits on this project is miles long. One song even boasts over 15 contributors. It takes a village, y'all. In addition to the music, I highly recommend listening to the compelling work of Warsan Shire, the 26-year-old poet who provided the stirring spoken-word transitions throughout the visual album.
Ahead, 11 songs sampled on Lemonade. You might recognize more than you think. And you may just discover your new favorite jam from the '60s.
After wading through the dozens and dozens (and dozens) of stories about the hair, the memes, the lyrics, and the drama, it's time to talk about the actual music on the album. And there is a LOT to talk about.
It's clear that Beyoncé and her creative team covered a wide range of musical genres when pulling song samples for the album. Some are immediately recognizable ("Maps" — not the one by Maroon 5), while others are much subtler ("When the Levee Breaks.") Whatever the case, each sampled song adds a wonderful richness and complexity to the overall sound of the album.
The impressive list of credits on this project is miles long. One song even boasts over 15 contributors. It takes a village, y'all. In addition to the music, I highly recommend listening to the compelling work of Warsan Shire, the 26-year-old poet who provided the stirring spoken-word transitions throughout the visual album.
Ahead, 11 songs sampled on Lemonade. You might recognize more than you think. And you may just discover your new favorite jam from the '60s.