Every Stage Of Watching Beyoncé's Lemonade, In Memes

Ally Hickson
Last night, the world temporarily stopped as HBO premiered Beyoncé's special, Lemonade. And because Beyoncé is the queen of secret drops and releases, the entire BeyHive had to watch — and react — to the artistry and insanity in real time.

That meant lots of memes to express duress, confusion, happiness, and unadulterated anger (towards Jay Z and Becky with the "good hair").

As soon as the special started, you started to put two and two together, like:

That's when it started to escalate:

As you worked through the hurt and anger, you had to wonder, What is Jay Z doing right now?
Advertisement

So, then you had to wonder, well, What is Beyoncé doing right now?

Then, you had to wonder, Who is "Becky with the good hair"?

#GabbySidibe play too much 😩😩😩🤔 #Beyonce #BeckyWitTheGoodHair #Lemonade

A photo posted by The Shade Room (@theshaderoominc) on


Then, you started thinking that maybe you owed Solange an apology:

But if Solange knew all along about Becky, did that mean that Beyoncé has been plotting this all along?

🍋🔫 #Lemonade

A photo posted by Ligia Abdalah (@akabecki) on

That album 😱👑🐝 #LEMONADE #queenbee #beyonce

A photo posted by Jenny 🎠 (@jennylulucarter) on


But then...Beyoncé DIDN'T divorce Jay Z and you had to get it together.

There were A LOT of emotions for us all:

But only one question on Jay Z's mind at the end of the night:
Advertisement

More from Pop Culture