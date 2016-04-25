You Have To See The Latest Craze To Come Out Of Japan

All jokes aside, the concept behind the hosiery is pretty fascinating. They're a great alternative for those weeks you just can't be bothered to go to a salon or paint your toes yourself. And, they'll probably last way longer than your typical paint job — at the very least until the runs start showing up from persistent wear. There are some practicality concerns: Who actually wants to wear stockings in the summertime (a.k.a. prime pedicure time)? Not us. And as far as we can tell, the stockings only come in one shade, so those with darker complexions are shut out from the craze. Then, of course, there is the issue of toe and nail size.



Okay, so maybe it's not the most sell-out worthy product, but it's definitely started the conversation about pedicure alternatives. What do you think, will you be picking up a pair once open-toe season rolls around?

