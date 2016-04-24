Typing words can be so hard, especially if you're maybe using one of your hands for something more important. Thankfully, Pornhub is here to save the day with a free new service that allows you to text it an emoji. Why? It'll send you a curated video that aligns with the theme. People already use emoji to denote sex on social media (🍆, anyone?), so this actually makes a weird kind of sense.
Here's a handy guide:
We're assuming to unlock the additional categories, you have to hand over your credit card.
Because I'm here for you and your needs, I tried out a few emoji, starting with the 🚺 (for women). We immediately got a text back with a 26-minute clip that featured a three-way with two men and a woman. It was a pretty traditional porn video and 26 minutes is kind of a lot to watch on your phone.
Next up, I punched in 👮🏿, which should have resulted in "uniform" porn. Unfortunately, if you change the skin color of the emoji, you get a "sorry no match, here is another video you might enjoy." Only the bright yellow faces will deliver the exact topic you want.
Lastly, I tried the 🐙 emoji for a hentai fix. I'm not really into hentai, but I appreciated that this video got straight to business — it opened with a (cartoon) sex scene, which is all most of us want out of adult entertainment.
And yes, you can do it with one hand.
