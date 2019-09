PayPal Responded To Claims About Its All-Male Gender Equality Panel

In a statement posted to Facebook , Nolwenn Godard, president of PayPal's Unity program , explained that the panel is intended for male allies, but the full title, "Gender Equality and Inclusion in the Workplace: A Conversation with our Male Allies," didn't make it onto the sign that's being shared online. Still, a discussion that features male allies doesn't seem like the best way to address gender inequality in the tech world — and after the backlash, PayPal acknowledged that fact.Refinery29 reached out to PayPal for comment on the panel, and the company directed us to a blog post about its Unity Speaker Series. The post explains that after receiving "feedback" about the panel, PayPal has asked Godard to moderate the discussion. It will still feature male allies, but it will be moderated by a woman, and according to the blog post, "the women in our community will also be full participants in the discussion." Now that's a panel we can all support.