And you should be horrified that she's been keeping it under the bed she shares with Alex without telling him. You should not have a weapon in a shared space without informing everyone who lives there. That's totally unacceptable. But when she explains to Alex why she bought the gun in the first place, it's obvious the show wants to make clear that the issue isn't black and white.Jo, who lived in her car as a teenager, bought the gun back then for protection. She felt unsafe, and this was a way for her to regain a sense of security. According to Safe Horizons , a national nonprofit for victims of violence, "39% of homeless young women say they were assaulted with a weapon while living on the streets." While those who oppose gun ownership tend to think having a firearm in a non-war-torn country is totally unnecessary, there are still plenty of situations people may find themselves in when a gun could assuage a fear of genuine danger.