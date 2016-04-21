How Britney Spears Helped One Man Plan The Perfect Proposal

And after calling in some Spears connections, he was able to arrange for Britney to bear witness to his proposal last week. He recounted exactly how it went down, saying, "I got down on one knee and asked, 'So, I’m asking you in front of our friend Britney here. Will you be my wife forever?' Courtney started to shake and cry and smile, etc… She stuck her hand out, but kept looking at Britney, then back at the ring. Britney, then the ring. Finally, I asked again, 'So, what do you think?? Want me to put it on you, or what!?' That’s when Britney laughed really hard out loud, as did we all. She said yes and I placed it on her finger as everyone cheered us on."



Now, they just have to decide which Britney song they'll use for their first dance.