The BEST Pieces From Urban Outfitters' Super Affordable Home Line

The decor section at Urban Outfitters used to be all dreamcatchers and dip-dyed sarong curtains, but no more! For its newest home collection, the brand turned to Brooklyn and beyond for a dose of that local maker magic, and the results are guaranteed to make you fall in love with your place all over again — without wringing your bank account dry.
Click through to meet the talents behind your new favorite home goods and, of course, shop the very best pieces.
