Rihanna Just Dropped A 4/20 Treat — A Holy Sh*t-Inducing Music Video

"Holy shit!"
That will be your initial reaction after watching the cinematic experience that is Rihanna's new music video for "Needed Me."
There's no grinding like there is in "Work." And there's a whole lot more action than "Kiss It Better." In the first thirty minutes, the video already has almost half a million views.
The video is directed by the controversial, but talented, Harmony Korine who is also responsible for Spring Breakers, and the 1990s film Kids. It's like a mini-movie that I, personally, wish was longer.
It seems the premise of the video is that the angelic, and nearly nude, Rihanna in a lacy light blue robe and shiny silver gun is getting some revenge on an ex-lover, spouse, or business partner as he receives a lap dance at a strip club.
The video is definitely not safe for work, and does get pretty graphic. Check it out below.
