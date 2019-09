Rihanna Just Dropped A 4/20 Treat — A Holy Sh*t-Inducing Music Video

"Holy shit!"That will be your initial reaction after watching the cinematic experience that is Rihanna's new music video for "Needed Me."There's no grinding like there is in " Work ." And there's a whole lot more action than " Kiss It Better ." In the first thirty minutes, the video already has almost half a million views.The video is directed by the controversial, but talented, Harmony Korine who is also responsible for Spring Breakers, and the 1990s film Kids. It's like a mini-movie that I, personally, wish was longer.It seems the premise of the video is that the angelic, and nearly nude, Rihanna in a lacy light blue robe and shiny silver gun is getting some revenge on an ex-lover, spouse, or business partner as he receives a lap dance at a strip club.The video is definitely not safe for work, and does get pretty graphic. Check it out below.