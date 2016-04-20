The girl's still got it.
Jennifer Aniston has been named People's Most Beautiful Woman in the World for 2016. The 47-year-old actress told the magazine she was "very, very flattered" by the honor.
"I thought, 'Oh my god,'" she added. "There was this sort of very excited, teenage-y kind of moment."
Aniston also spoke to the magazine about changing her diet after being told early in her career that she was "too chubby" (oh, Hollywood), but admits she's not as strict as she used to be. She also credits her glam squad and husband Justin Theroux for helping her look and feel great.
Oh, and don't hold your breath for an Aniston pixie cut.
Jennifer Aniston has been named People's Most Beautiful Woman in the World for 2016. The 47-year-old actress told the magazine she was "very, very flattered" by the honor.
"I thought, 'Oh my god,'" she added. "There was this sort of very excited, teenage-y kind of moment."
Aniston also spoke to the magazine about changing her diet after being told early in her career that she was "too chubby" (oh, Hollywood), but admits she's not as strict as she used to be. She also credits her glam squad and husband Justin Theroux for helping her look and feel great.
Oh, and don't hold your breath for an Aniston pixie cut.
And PEOPLE's World's #MostBeautiful 2016 is... JENNIFER ANISTON! 😍 https://t.co/4JJ4VZ2L0t pic.twitter.com/n8YWchQhbC— People Magazine (@people) 20 April 2016
"I'll never do it," she said. "Never. I'm a long-hair girl. It's like a security blanket."
Fair enough. It's certainly worked out for her so far.
Advertisement