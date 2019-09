Jennifer Aniston Shares Her Self-Confidence Trick With Us

Jennifer Aniston continues to play the role of universal best friend. She jokes about sharing beauty masks with her husband, Justin Theroux. She pose for buddy selfies . She also happily shares her trick to staying confident. It's pretty simple: Love yourself as you are."All bodies are beautiful; let’s face it," Aniston told us this week. "We are so overly critical of ourselves — with the obsession with perfection, trying to reach a goal that's unrealistic."The actress continued: "We should take care of what we have and not take it for granted, because it’s our one body."It's nothing we haven't heard before, but it's a point that's worth repeating. Aniston explains that, rather than striving to meet an impossibly high standard of beauty, we should worry more about our general well-being, from eating mindfully to staying hydrated. It just comes down to caring for — and loving — the body you have. Thanks for the reminder, Jen.It's your body. It's your summer. Enjoy them both. Check out more #TakeBackTheBeach here