Loose lips may sink ships, but they sure do make movie fans happy.
Following the news that Albus Dumbledore may pop up in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, star Dan Fogler is dishing out more plot details. Unless he's just screwing with us, which would be very, very cruel.
According to Fogler in the ScreenSlam video interview below, his character Jacob is a baker back from the war. He meets Eddie Redmayne's "Charles Darwin-y" Newt Scamander when their cases get switched, which results in Jacob being bitten by a mystical creature. They then join forces as Newt struggles to heal Jacob and catch his released beasts.
The pair end up having a Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson type of relationship, Fogler teased.
The spoilers aren't earth-shattering, but we'll take what we can get. Thanks of sharing, man.
