Khloé Kardashian has joined the rest of the world on Snapchat today with a short video announcing her membership in the social network. She appears with two conical buns atop her head, saying that at least she found a good filter.
We have some advice for Khloé as she enters the Snapchat world. First, she should obviously pay attention to Refinery29. We’re sure she does that already, but just saying. Second, the dog filter and the psycho bunny are super popular and should be deployed with abandon. Third, story snaps do not disappear. Many celebs, specifically The Bachelor contestants, have messed up because of that pratfall. Fourth, be aware of Snapchat emoji and their meanings. You don’t want to be caught in a Snapchat faux-pas because your partner noticed their best friend status disappearing.
You can follow Khloé at khloekardashian, where presumably she’ll be recreating Kocktails with Khloé on a daily basis.
