Hailey Baldwin has been especially active on her Instagram this week. Apparently there's some music festival going on in a desert somewhere? KIDDING. That was a #Jokechella.



Anyway, she's fully enmeshed in desert style, and truly living that #CoachellaLife. Which includes but is not limited to: wearing actual mesh, hanging out with lots of friends who look totally bushed from too much rocking out in the desert, and hanging in a sick house that probably has an even sicker pool situation.



We actually got a peek at the sick house (but not presumed pool) situation on the rising model's Insta this week. She did a whole MTV Cribs style tour of the place, and her friends, in perfect parody form. Is this a secret sign that she wants to host her own Lifestyles of the Rich & Famous-esque series? Because that would not be the worst plan we've ever heard of. In fact, it might be kind of a great idea.

