Kocktails with Khloé may be ending — but just like its host promised, it's going out with a bang. On Wednesday, Khloé's sister Kim and her husband Kanye will guest on the finale, along with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. A couple of sneak peeks have been released early, they contain some juicy and hilarious tidbits about Mr. West. Like, for example, that Kanye didn't know (and may still not) how to pronounce "Kardashian." Yes, seriously.
Yeezy makes the blunder while confessing that the only reason he ever got a cell phone was to troll Kim before her wedding to Kris Humphries. (Again, seriously — apparently the rapper was phoneless until 2011. ) "I got a phone because somebody decided they wanted to marry Kris Humphries," he laughs. "I looked on the internet, and there was Kim Kardajon [that's the phonetic spelling] with some extremely tall person. And I was like, 'I need to call her or something.'"
Kanye says he started sending her pictures (no, not nudes). "Pictures of certain basketball players that used to be cool that now wear their pants up to here," he says, holding his hands up to his chest. "Like, 'This is your future!'" While Kanye's trolling didn't actually get the wedding called off, he apparently managed to plant some seeds — albeit in a very unusual way — that led to him getting the girl in the end (as well as a very funny story for his future sister-in-law's talk show). So, uh, maybe try that one next time guys?
