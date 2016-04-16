Kanye West's Coachella Surprise Didn't Go As Planned

Ah, Kanye — you give us the highest highs and the lowest lows.
On Friday afternoon, the crowd at Coachella got both, according to Billboard. Partway through his performance, A$AP Rocky brought out a surprise guest — Kanye himself. The crowd flipped out as he joined A$AP Rocky for a duet on “Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1,” a song off of West's The Life Of Pablo.
But, alas! What you saw, was, apparently, all you got. To fans’ dismay, West's microphone cut out repeatedly during the short performance. The crowd didn’t get to hear more than a couple of short bursts of his side of the song. Onstage, West either didn’t realize the mic wasn’t working or decided to power through it, continuing to rap through the power failures. The show must go on, and that beat isn't stopping.
Despite the disappointments of technology, the crowd seemed to be more-or-less okay with it. There were no boos or yelling, just more hands in the air and fans singing along as they enjoyed the experience. After all, how often do you get to be surprised by Kanye in person?
