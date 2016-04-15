Khloé Kardashian Got A Painful Surprise During Her First Facial

Kris Jenner is nothing if not highly involved in manufacturing her family’s image. The so-called momager has made stars out of all of her children. Daughter Khloé Kardashian recently told a story that exemplifies exactly how dedicated Jenner is to perfecting appearances.
She says that there was a surprise component to her first facial, which she got at age 13.
“My mom has always been very crazy about rituals and routines,” Kardashian tells PeopleStyle. “I remember she made me get a facial for the first time, I was like 13, and I guess I’d started having hair under my arms. During my facial, I had someone come and wax my underarms and I was so terrified because she didn’t warn me! I was like, ‘What is happening?!’ I thought that was part of the facial. It was so traumatizing.”
Kardashian says that the experience stuck with her.
“I remember I didn’t want a facial for like years cause I thought that came with it,” she tells PeopleStyle. “It’s funny because my mom is so polished. Most people would be like, ‘This is what you do. Take a razor and so on.’ And my mom was like, ‘We’re waxing this!’”
But Kardashian goes on to explain that her family is her greatest source of inspiration. She points to younger sister Kylie as a big one.
“I’m so proud of Kylie cause I love when she is bare-faced and at her freest,” she tells PeopleStyle. “When I was younger, I never wanted to be bare-faced, cause you’re a little more insecure. So I love Kylie’s self-security at a young age.”
So there you have it. Maybe Kris' parenting style has changed since the days of surprise waxing?
