Just because Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin didn't wind up staying together forever doesn't mean they weren't meant to be. Just check out this story.
In an interview on the SiriusXM radio show My Favorite Song with John Benjamin Hickey, Paltrow shared how she and her brother Jake turned to one particular song while mourning the loss of their father in 2002. That song just happens to be "Everything's Not Lost," by Coldplay.
"He wrote this song before I met him, and I think another reason it's sad for me is my father had just died when this album came out, and we used to listen to it kind of on repeat, especially this song at the end," she said. "This album was kind of getting my brother and I through that death."
Martin has written other songs about Paltrow since, including "Fix You." It's interesting that the two formed a connection before even meeting. Guess we all have Parachutes to thank for that.
In an interview on the SiriusXM radio show My Favorite Song with John Benjamin Hickey, Paltrow shared how she and her brother Jake turned to one particular song while mourning the loss of their father in 2002. That song just happens to be "Everything's Not Lost," by Coldplay.
"He wrote this song before I met him, and I think another reason it's sad for me is my father had just died when this album came out, and we used to listen to it kind of on repeat, especially this song at the end," she said. "This album was kind of getting my brother and I through that death."
Martin has written other songs about Paltrow since, including "Fix You." It's interesting that the two formed a connection before even meeting. Guess we all have Parachutes to thank for that.
Advertisement